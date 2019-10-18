close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya October 18, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan find Preeta at Luthra house?

In the next episode, Karan is on his way to his father’s room. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Sammy is seen telling Karan about how good it would be if Preeta was present at the Luthra house. Guests at the party are heard teasing Karan about his wedding. Preeta seeks help from Gidda dancers in getting inside the Luthra house. Sherlyn and Rishabh notice how Mahira feels for Karan. Preeta hides from Karan. Mahira notices how Kritika is treated by his fiance and asks her to leave him. Sherlyn decides to keep a check on Mahira. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan is on his way to his father’s room. Srishti notices Karan walking away from her and follows him. Preeta is near Mahesh’s bed while he is in a coma. While she is crying, Preeta realises that someone has opened the door. Karan looks in and finds someone standing near his father’s bedside. Will Karan find out Preeta is in his house? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
