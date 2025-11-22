Kunickaa Sadanand Out Of Bigg Boss 19? Reports Hint At Surprise Eviction

As Bigg Boss 19 inches toward its finale, the drama inside the house continues to escalate with unexpected twists every day. This week, Shehbaz Badesha secured safety from nominations after winning the captaincy task. Now, fresh reports suggest that veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand has been evicted from the show.

Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted From Bigg Boss 19?

According to an update shared by BB Tak, Kunickaa has been eliminated based purely on audience votes.

The post read: “FINALLY! No twist… no save! This time it was purely audience votes — Kunickaa ji has been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 19. Makers tried saving her many times earlier, but this time... nope. Well played, Kunickaa ji.”

FINALLY! No twist… no save! This time it was purely audience votes, Kunickaa ji has been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 19. Makers tried saving her many times earlier, but this time...nope. Well played, Kunickaa ji



Wanted to see her in the Finale? Or are you happy with this… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 22, 2025

Meanwhile, reports also claim that Salman Khan reprimanded Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, and Farrhana Bhatt during the weekend shoot.

However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding Kunickaa’s eviction. Viewers will have to wait until Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode to know the truth.

Kunickaa’s Journey in the House

Throughout the season, Kunickaa Sadanand proved to be a strong and active contestant. She got into major arguments with Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, and others. In the recent episode, cricketer Deepak Chahar called her out for referring to his sister Malti Chahar as a “lesbian.” Kunickaa later apologised, saying she used the term out of concern.

Kunickaa formed close bonds with Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Shehbaz Badesha, Baseer Ali and several others during her stay.

With her reported exit, only eight contestants now remain in the race for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.