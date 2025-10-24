Advertisement
KURUKSHETRA PART 2

Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Check Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer – All You Need To Know About Mahabharata Series

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata Part 2, the animated series based on the epic Mahabharata, was released on Netflix on October 24, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 08:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Check Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer – All You Need To Know About Mahabharata Series(Source: Instagram)

Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Netflix is back with the second part of its animated series Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata. The first part was released before Diwali, on October 10, featuring nine episodes. Following its success, the makers are now releasing Kurukshetra: Part 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix animated series.

Kurukshetra Part 2

Kurukshetra Part 2 picks up right where Part 1 left off  after the death of Jayadratha , showcasing the intense nine days that follow in the epic 18-day war. The second part delves into the final days of the battle, highlighting fierce confrontations and moral dilemmas faced by the warriors.

According to the trailer, all nine episodes of Kurukshetra Part 2 will be released on October 24.

The trailer declares: “Dharm ke iss yuddh mein kuch balidaan toh dena padega” (“In this war for righteousness, some sacrifices must be made”), setting the tone for the emotional and action-packed conclusion of the saga.

When is Kurukshetra Part 2 releasing, and where to watch?

Kurukshetra Part 2 is the final chapter of Netflix’s animated adaptation of the Mahabharata. It released on October 24, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

Kurukshetra Part 2 has been conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka. The series is produced by Tipping Point, with Ujaan Ganguly serving as the writer-director and Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare as producers.

Legendary poet Gulzar has penned the lyrics for the series.

