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Kusha Kapila announces her first-ever social media series 'Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’

Kusha Kapila praised veteran actress Sheeba Chaddha, calling their collaboration on the upcoming 14-episode Instagram series Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe a "masterclass."

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Kusha Kapila announces her first-ever social media series 'Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kusha Kapila announces her first-ever social media series 'Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’
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