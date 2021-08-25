Kya baat Kya baat! Disco dancer Mithun Chakraborty's magnetic presence on TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei new promo - Watch

New Delhi: The upcoming TV show Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Kei has been grabbing eyeballs all over since the launch of their first promo. While the promos have kept the audience at the edge of their seats, the makers decided to drop another bombshell for their fans!!

None other than the iconic Disco Dancer, Mithun Chakraborty will be seen in the latest promo of ‘Chikoo ki Mummy Durr Kei.’ Even the leads, Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati were mesmerised by Mithun ji’s association with their show.

The promo of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei looks so enthralling with Mithun Ji’s stunning personality and alluring voice that fans are waiting with bated breath for the launch of the show.

Producer Gul Khan mentioned, ‘In today’s time viewers have multiple choices for content consumption. Considering this we as storytellers, try and match our storylines with the evolving minds of our viewers. This is exactly what we have tried to do with our upcoming show ‘Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei’. It is a beautiful show which depicts passion, emotion and a loving bond between a mother and daughter who are separated due to circumstances but find a common connect through dance”.

She further added, “The life story of Mithun Chakraborty who is a legend himself and has faced several hardships before rising to fame is similar to that of Chikoo. Hence we felt his appearance would build a real-life connect. It has been a wonderful association and the emotions Mithun Sir brings to the show are absolutely magical!”

Dont forget to watch Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei from 6th September 2021 only on Star Plus.