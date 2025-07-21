Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast: Meet 7 New Actors Set To Join Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyaya And Other OG Stars

New Delhi: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning with a reboot version and viewers can't keep calm. The famous daily soap that aired from 3 July 2000 to 6 November 2008 was a top TRP-rider for many years. Starring Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi Virani and Mihir - the OG cast won a million hearts of the fans. Now, buzz is strong about several new faces joining the main star cast. Let's take a look at who is expected to be seen on the show:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Cast

According to Times Now report, as many as 6 new faces are joining the OG star cast. Besides these, recently, actress Barkha Bisht confirmed her presence on the show.

Rohit Suchanti

Rohit Suchanti is reported to be part of the show where he will play the character of Angad Virani

Shagun Sharma

Actress Shagun Sharma will reportedly be seen as Pari Virani.

Aman Gandhi

Aman Gandhi, who is seen in Bhagya Lakshmi, is reportedly a part of the show as Hrithik Virani.

Tanisha Mehta

Rumours are strong that Tanisha will be seen playing Vrinda Patel on the reboot.

Ankit Bhatia

He is rumoured to be seen playing a character named Vardaan Patel.

Prachi Singh

Actress known for show Pyaar Ki Raahein, is rumoured to play Anandi Patel.

Where To Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Episodes

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot will be available to watch from July 29, 2025 at 10:30 pm on StarPlus and stream online on JioHotstar. The post reads: Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath!

#KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par. #TulsiIsBack #StarPlus #JioHotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had more than 1,800 episodes, and recently celebrated 25 years on June 3.