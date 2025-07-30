Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 First Episode Review, Update: Millennials Cried With Nostalgia, For Gen-Z 'New Era Begins...'

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 First Episode Review: Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms is back with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot version and the first episode premiered on July 29, 2025 - kicking off nostalgia for millenials. Starring Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi Virani and Mihir - the OG cast won a million hearts of the fans. The first episode took viewers inside Shanti Niketan one more time, introducing the characters, with all the drama that we were expecting.

While the millennials cried with nostalgia, the Gen-Z saw this as a beginning of a new era on OTT and television. Many were kids when the show was first on-air and now saw their parents watching it again as a sweat flashback. Here's what the janta on X (formerly called Twitter) felt after watching the reboot version's first episode.

Tulsi Virani is seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra and remembering good old days She goes on to talk about the importance of 'Tulsi' plant the verandah. The iconic BGM and title track are played as Tulsi introduces all the other characters including the new actors Aman Gandhi, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma join the show as Ritik, Angad and Paridhi respectively.

Tulsi gets emotional as she misses Baa and her mother-in-law Savita on the occasion of Mihir and her 38th wedding anniversary. Tulsi interacts with Daksha (Ketki Dave), who is shown as social media savvy person. Nandini and Karan decide to help their mother Tulsi with household chores and also ask Mihir to do so.

Rohit Suchanti who plays Angad, is seen coming back from a late night party and tries to sneak -into the house but Tulsi catches him red-handed. The audience is told how Karan, Nandini, Shobha and Hemant have shifted to different cities for work and come together only for Tulsi-Mihir's 38th anniversary celebration.

Gayatri chachi (Kamalika Guha) dislikes Tulsi and that is made evident. Mihir surprises Tulsi by gifting her a brand new car. He goes down on his knees and wishes her a happy anniversary and all the iconic moments of the two from season one is shown. Mihir and Tulsi are parents to three young children – Paridhi, Angad, and Ritik. The episode is concluded with Tulsi praying to God for her family's well-being.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot will be available to watch from July 29, 2025 at 10:30 pm on StarPlus and stream online on JioHotstar.