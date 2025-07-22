Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Makers Drop BTS Video Featuring Hiten And Gauri As They Introduce New Generation

New Delhi: Ever since the announcement of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's return, fans and social media have been buzzing with excitement.

Makers Drop BTS Video

Now, to add more to the anticipation, the makers of the iconic TV show have dropped a Behind-the-scenes video on their official social media account.

Sharing the clip, they captioned the post, "Purani peedhi, naye kirdaaron ko de rahi hai apna pyaar aur aashirwad. Kya aap Tulsi ke saath iss naye safar ke liye taiyaar hain Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se raat 10:30 baje sirf StarPlus par, aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par."

Watch The Video Here:

Hiten and Gauri Introduce the New Generation

The video opens with two original cast members, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, who previously played Karan Virani and Nandini Virani.

"25 saal pehle humari Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ki journey shuru hui thi, aur iss safar ko aage le jaane wali nayi peedhi aa chuki hai. Uss nayi peedhi se aapko hum milvate hain."

Meet the New Cast

Hiten introduces Rohit Suchanti, who plays Angad, and mentions that he is very naughty in real life. Shakti Anand introduces the youngest cast member, who says it’s been a great journey joining the sets. Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi also appear in key roles in this rebooted version.

Fan Reactions Pour In

Fans quickly took to the comment section to express their excitement about the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Comments poured in, such as, "Sooo excited for this one!" and "New generation, new cast but with the old cast. That’s only possible in KSBKBT 2!" Others shared nostalgic sentiments, with one fan writing, "Eagerly waiting to see Hiten-Gauri as my favourite Karan-Nandini again." Viewers also praised the blend of old and new, saying, "So many memories with this show. Goosebumps watching the BTS!" and "Glad they kept the old essence alive. This looks promising!"

Premiere Date & Where to Watch

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to premiere on July 29 at 10:30 PM on Star Plus, and will also be available for streaming anytime on JioCinema.