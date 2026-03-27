Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 shutdown rumours spark buzz, makers issue statement

New Delhi: Amid reports suggesting that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is set to go off-air, the makers have issued an official statement dismissing the claims as false.

The statement clarified that the show is not shutting down and currently has no confirmed end date.

Rumours around replacement addressed

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The speculation also claimed that the show would be replaced by Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badallte Hain, believed to be a spin-off inspired by the original title track.

However, the makers firmly denied these reports, calling them “baseless” and urging audiences not to rely on unverified information.

Smriti Irani reacts to speculation

Actor-politician Smriti Irani, who reprised her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the second season, also addressed the rumours. She advised netizens to verify the authenticity of such claims before believing or sharing them.

Also Read | Smriti Irani at 50: From no car or house to highest-paid TV actress in India - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 star's success journey

Official statement shared online

Sharing the clarification on social media, the makers reiterated, “We are not shutting down Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, and there is no end date for the show as yet.”

They also reminded viewers that the show continues to air daily on television and stream on OTT.

A comeback after 17 years

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 marked a major comeback for the iconic television series after 17 years. The show quickly regained popularity, especially with Smriti Irani’s return to acting and a surprising cameo by Bill Gates.

Cast and streaming details

While Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay returned as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, the new season also introduced younger cast members, including Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.

The show premiered on July 29, 2025, and is currently available on television as well as streaming on JioHotstar.

Despite ongoing rumours, the makers have confirmed that the show will continue as planned, putting an end to speculation surrounding its future.