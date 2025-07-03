Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Clocks 25 Years: Ekta Kapoor, Smriti Irani, And Amar Upadhyay Go Down The Memory Lane

New Delhi: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor's iconic television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ by Balaji Telefilms clocked 25 year milestone today. The trendsetter completes 25 glorious years since its premiere on July 3, 2000. Conceptualised by Ekta Kapoor, the show not only ruled TRP charts but also redefined prime-time television, making the ‘saas-bahu’ drama a cultural phenomenon. On this special occasion, Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, and Ekta Kapoor share heartfelt reflections on a show that shaped their journeys and transformed Indian television.

Ekta Kapoor shared, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi still lives in every beat of my heart. When we started, we never imagined Tulsi would become family to millions. Even today, people remember the title track, the tears, and the emotions it sparked. This milestone belongs to every writer, actor, crew member, and — most of all — every viewer who made Kyunki part of their lives. Thank you for turning a story into a legacy, for making Tulsi and the Virani parivaar your own, and for keeping this emotion alive even 25 years later. We didn’t just make a show — we created a bond that still feels like home."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Completes 25 Years

Smriti Irani On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Exactly 25 years ago, India met the Virani family, and television changed forever. Reflecting on 25 glorious years, Smriti Irani said, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi isn’t just a show — it’s a shared memory. For those who created it and the millions who embraced it, it was a story of families, faith, and the fabric that binds us across generations. Twenty-five years later, it still lives in our hearts. My gratitude to those who made the journey possible."

Amar Upadhyay On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Amar Upadhyay expressed, "Twenty-five years ago, we began a journey that was more than just a show — it was a mirror to millions of households, a reflection of traditions, love, trials, and the changing face of Indian families. Being a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a role — it was a responsibility, a privilege, and a turning point not just for me, but for everyone who lived and breathed this world with us. It changed our lives, rewrote television history, and connected generations. Even today, its echoes live on in how we see relationships, resilience, and reinvention."

He further added, "Kyunki... some stories aren’t just watched, they are lived. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a show — it was an era. A movement. A mirror to Indian families. And being Mihir meant becoming a part of people’s daily routines, their emotions, their dinner conversations. Even today, when someone calls me ‘Mihir,’ there’s a warmth and familiarity in it — like a long-lost family member greeting you after years. That’s the kind of love you can’t manufacture — it can only be lived."

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

With unforgettable characters, powerful emotions, and twists that became national talking points, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a household name. As nostalgia takes over and memories of Shantiniketan resurface, whispers of the show’s return grow stronger. But will the entire Virani family be back? That question remains a mystery.