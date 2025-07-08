Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi First Promo: 'Waqt Agaya Hai...' Smriti Irani Back As Tulsi Virani In Her Gujarati Avatar, Check Where You Can Watch Episodes Daily

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning with a reboot version and viewers can't be more excited for this one. The famous daily soap that aired from 3 July 2000 to 6 November 2008 was a top TRP-rider for many years. Starring Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi Virani and Mihir - the OG cast won a million hearts of the fans.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi First Promo

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot version's first promo has now been released. Taking to its Instagram account, StarPlus posted a brief clip announcing where and from when the audience can watch the serial. The promo shows a family of 4 eating food at a restaurant when the title song of the serial plays on a TV. The discussion starts on whether Smriti Irani will return for the serial or not. As they debate her chances for returning to the serial, the video shows Smriti's Tulsi.

She is seen watering the divine Tulsi plant as she welcomes the viewers in her style. Dressed in Gujarati-styled saree, Smriti aka Tulsi says, "Zaroor aaoongi, kyuki humara 25 saalon ka rishta jo hai. Waqt aagaya hai apse phir milne ka."

Where To Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Episodes

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot will be available to watch from July 29, 2025 at 10:30 pm on StarPlus and stream online on JioHotstar. The post reads: Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par. #TulsiIsBack #StarPlus #JioHotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had more than 1,800 episodes, and recently celebrated 25 years on June 3.