'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Reboot Promo: Smriti Irani Returns As Tulsi Virani, Walks Down Memory Lane

Mumbai: Ever since the announcement of the return of the beloved television show, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", the TV lovers have been counting days to witness the show once again.

Adding to the excitement, the makers, Star Plus, have dropped another promo from the much-anticipated drama.

The clip opens with Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani roaming around the famous "Shanti Niketan". She is seen reminiscing about some fond past memories from the last season.

From old photos, to Mihir and Tulsi's wedding card, to Gomzi's leather jacket - Irani recalls all the memorable milestones of the Virani family, along with her bittersweet experiences as a mother, wife, and daughter-in-law.

We could also see her lighting a diya in front of Baa's photograph.

Irani further stresses the growing importance of Sanskaar in the light of changing times.

The promo was captioned, "Badalte waqt mein ek naye nazariye ke saath laut rahi hai Tulsi! Unke iss naye safar mein judne ke liye kya aap hain taiyyar? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par."

Recently, it was being speculated that Irani might be taking a sabbatical from politics to work in the reboot version of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi". However, the actor and politician set the record straight, saying that she would never compromise on her responsibilities to the sangathan.

An X user wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Dear @smritiirani all the best on your return to TV. Hope this is just a brief sabbatical from politics (sic)."

To this, Irani replied, "No sabbatical. Have worked both in media and politics for 25 years with only a decadal break due to my responsibility as Cabinet Minister. Never compromised on my sangathan responsibilities, never will (sic)."

With Amar Upadhyay reprising his role as Mihir Virani, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" will premiere on Star Plus and Jio Hostar on July 29th.