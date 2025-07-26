Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Returns: Netizens Relive Nostalgia As They Rewatch Old Episodes Ahead Of July 29 Premiere

New Delhi: As the iconic television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi gears up for its grand return on July 29 at 10:30 PM on Star Plus, a wave of nostalgia has swept across social media. The much-awaited revival of the cult-favorite show has fans eagerly revisiting their childhood memories and rewatching old episodes in anticipation.

The recently released promo, featuring Smriti Irani reprising her legendary role as Tulsi Virani, has stirred deep emotions among viewers. The blend of traditional values and a modern storytelling approach has struck a chord with fans, reminding them of a simpler time.

Netizens have taken to social media to express their excitement. Many are binge-watching episodes from the original series, reminiscing about school days, family TV time, and the emotional connection they shared with the characters.

One user wrote, "But Kyunki was something else. If I ever missed an episode because I slept early, I'd ask mom about it the next morning like it was urgent news. Once, my cousin overheard us discussing it and thought we were gossiping about a real-life relative! And let’s be real—Tulsi Virani means Smriti Irani. No one else can be her."

Another netizen shared, "I don't know why I'm feeling so happy knowing that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is coming back! It brings back so many memories. It was the first proper serial I watched with my mom. Before that, it was cartoons like Teletubbies. But Kyunki felt real, like part of the family."

A user humorously added, "I’m catching up on the old episodes on 1.5x speed now. I missed the last leg of the original show, so I want to be ready for the new one!"

Many also reflected on the shift in entertainment over the years. "Back then, we had one TV, one channel, one serial. And everyone watched it together. Simpler times. Uncomplicated. There was a sense of peace in those moments," a fan commented.

With the premiere of the new season just around the corner, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just returning to television, it's returning to people's hearts. For many, it’s not just a show; it’s a memory lane worth walking again.

So, get ready to revisit the magic and emotion as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premieres July 29, 10:30 PM on Star Plus.