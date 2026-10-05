Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' to go off-air; Samiksha Jaiswal's 'Apsara' takes time slot

Star Plus is set to replace Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with Mukta Dhond’s new supernatural saga Apsara, starring Samiksha Jaiswal and Paras Kalnawat, premiering on October 21 at 10:30 PM.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 07:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' to go off-air; Samiksha Jaiswal's 'Apsara' takes time slot
Image Credit: IMDb/IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jailer 2 trailer: Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian; Vidya Balan steals spotlight in new avatar | WATCH
2
3
4
5