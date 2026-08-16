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Lalit Modi to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? IPL Founder issues legal notice

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi addressed ongoing media reports about his potential entry as a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, clarifying whether he will participate in the reality show.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
Lalit Modi to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? IPL Founder issues legal notice
Image Credit: ANI/Instagram

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Lalit Modi to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? IPL Founder issues legal notice
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