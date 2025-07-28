Laughter Chef Season 2 Winners: Elvish Yadav-Karan Kundrra Lift Trophy, ‘Never Imagined…’

Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra emerged as the winners of Laughter Chefs Season 2, with Elvish expressing heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love and support.

New Delhi: The second season of the much-loved comedy-based cooking show has finally come to an end, and actor Karan Kundrra, along with YouTuber Elvish Yadav, have lifted the trophy, emerging as the winning duo of the show.

Official Announcement

Colors TV, the channel behind the hit series, shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram. They posted a celebratory photo of Karan and Elvish holding their trophies, captioned, “Jinhone jeeti trophy aur aapka dher saara pyaar, pesh hai Laughter Chefs ki winner jodi Elvish aur Karan jinki cooking aur style dono hai dumdaar!”

(Translation: “Here’s the winning pair of Laughter Chefs, Elvish and Karan, who won not only the trophy but also your endless love their cooking and style were both powerful!”)

Take a look:

Elvish Reacts to the Victory

Soon after, Elvish shared his excitement with fans on Instagram. Posting a series of pictures of him and Karan holding their trophies, he wrote:

“Never imagined I’d get so much love when I joined the show. Words can’t express how grateful I am for all the support & kindness you’ve shown to me.”

He followed up with another post, thanking the production team, “A huge thank you to the entire crew, you were so helpful and fun to work with & it felt like being part of a family.”

Fans React

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the winning duo. “Another one added to the collection!” wrote one enthusiastic fan. Another commented, “Congratulations Elvish ji!” while a third added, “Winning has become a habit now... Congratulations, brother. Keep rising, keep shining!”

Star-Studded Cast

Season 2 of Laughter Chefs brought together a vibrant and diverse mix of celebrity contestants, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Abhishek Kumar and Rubina Dilaik

What’s Next?

As Karan and Elvish bask in the glory of their well-earned victory, fans are already buzzing with anticipation about what’s next. The comment sections are flooded with excitement, with many asking the same question: “Season 3?” One fan wrote eagerly, “Will there be a Season 3?” clearly hoping for another round of laughter, chaos, and celebrity kitchen fun.

FAQs

Q1. Who won Laughter Chefs Season 2?

Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav won the second season.

Q2. What is Laughter Chefs?

It’s a comedy-based cooking show featuring celebrity contestants.

Q3. Is there going to be a Season 3?

No official announcement has been made yet, but fans are eagerly asking for it.

Q4. Where can I watch Laughter Chefs?

The show airs on Colors TV and is available on JioCinema.