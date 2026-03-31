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NewsEntertainmentTelevisionLaughter Chef star Samarth Jurel to join Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors season 2? Actor reacts to rumours
SAMARTH JUREL

Laughter Chef star Samarth Jurel to join Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors season 2? Actor reacts to rumours

Prime Video recently announced that Karan Johar will host The Traitors Season 2, and rumours are already swirling about Laughter Chef potentially joining the show.

 

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Laughter Chef star Samarth Jurel to join Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors season 2? Actor reacts to rumours(Image: Instagram)

Prime Video has officially announced the much-anticipated The Traitors India Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, igniting excitement and speculation about the lineup of contestants.

Samarth Jurel Dismisses Rumours

Amid the buzz, rumours surfaced that actor Samarth Jurel might join the show. However, Samarth has clarified the speculation in an interaction with Telly Chakkar.

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He said, “Nahi, aisa mujhe nahi pata.” Addressing the widespread rumours, he added, “Naam to aate rehta hai na mera bhot.” On whether he would participate, he stated, “I don't know. Main pehle season dekha hai, bhot difficult hai.”

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A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

Samarth also mentioned that while several of his friends are participating in Season 2, he confirmed, “Lekin, mai to nahi hoon.”

Speculated Contestants

Among the rumoured participants for The Traitors India Season 2 are comedian Munawar Faruqui, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, television actress Shweta Tiwari, and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Social media personality Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik have also been mentioned.

Additionally, veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor and actress Mallika Sherawat are among the other speculated names. However, no official confirmation regarding any of the participants has been released by the makers or Prime Video.

Release Date and Official Updates

The official premiere date for The Traitors India Season 2 has not been announced, but it is expected to air by mid-2026. Samarth revealed that the official contestant list might be unveiled within the next 4–5 days.

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerged as the winners of The Traitors India Season 1 (2025), hosted by Karan Johar on Amazon Prime Video. As the last remaining “Innocents” (Faithfuls), they successfully identified the Traitors, Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha, in the grand finale, taking home a prize of ₹70.5 lakh.

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