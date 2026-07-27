Laughter Chefs season 3: Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair crowned winners

Laughter Chef season 3 winner: After a long, successful run filled with culinary chaos and non-stop humour, Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 has officially drawn to a close. Actors Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair were crowned the winners during a star-studded grand finale on Sunday, capping off weeks of competitive cooking challenges and celebrity banter.
Throughout the season, the duo of Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair consistently stood out among the competing celebrity pairs. Aly’s calm confidence in the kitchen paired seamlessly with Jannat’s quick learning curve and adaptability, allowing them to navigate high-pressure cooking trials and unexpected twists to secure the championship.
Hosted by popular comedian Bharti Singh and judged by renowned celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the third season blended culinary skill with improv humour. The contestants were pushed to their limits with strict time limits, intricate recipes, and friendly rivalries, with Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri adding constant comic relief to the kitchen floor.
The grand finale turned into a major television event as filmmaker Rohit Shetty made a special appearance alongside contestants from the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The special guests joined in the celebrations before Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi officially declared Aly and Jannat as the season 3 champions.
Reflecting on her journey, Jannat Zubair said, "And bittus are the winners of Laughter Chefs!!!
Couldn’t have, and wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else but my Bitti.
This journey gave me my best buddy, and we got to win it together.
Thank you for all the loveeeee everyoneeee!!!
Love,
BITTUS"
Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 aired on Colors TV and streamed on JioHotstar.
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