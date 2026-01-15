Laughter Chefs Season 3 Update: THESE Celeb Contestants Likely To Quit, New Faces Set To Join Show

New Delhi: The much-loved celebrity reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3 is likely to witness a major change of contestants. According to media reports, after Vivian Dsena and Isha Malviya's exit more celebs are set to leave the show and new faces will come aboard.

According to TOI, Vivian Dsena is set to feature in a new fiction show while Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee too will be leaving the show. With Vivian and Eisha’s exit, the couple who will reportedly be replacing them are Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, who have earlier featured on the show for the first two seasons.

Eisha and Vivian are leaving Laughter Chefs Season 3 owing to their new fiction show, Gurmeet and Debina reportedly have prior commitments. The couple who will be replacing Debina and Gurmeet are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Besides Laughter Chefs Season 3, Nia Sharma is also a part of Splitsvilla X6 along with Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

Laughter Chefs Season 3 was announced with a starry constant line-up including Vivian Dsena, Krushna Abhishek, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Kashmera Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Isha Malviya, Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Aly Goni, and Jannat Zubair.