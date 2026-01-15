Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006855https://zeenews.india.com/television/laughter-chefs-season-3-update-these-celeb-contestants-likely-to-quit-new-faces-set-to-join-show-3006855.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionLaughter Chefs Season 3 Update: THESE Celeb Contestants Likely To Quit, New Faces Set To Join Show
LAUGHTER CHEFS SEASON 3

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Update: THESE Celeb Contestants Likely To Quit, New Faces Set To Join Show

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Update: Besides Laughter Chefs Season 3, Nia Sharma is also a part of Splitsvilla X6 along with Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Laughter Chefs Season 3 Update: THESE Celeb Contestants Likely To Quit, New Faces Set To Join ShowPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-loved celebrity reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3 is likely to witness a major change of contestants. According to media reports, after Vivian Dsena and Isha Malviya's exit more celebs are set to leave the show and new faces will come aboard.

According to TOI,  Vivian Dsena is set to feature in a new fiction show while Eisha Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Debina Bonnerjee too will be leaving the show. With Vivian and Eisha’s exit, the couple who will reportedly be replacing them are Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, who have earlier featured on the show for the first two seasons.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs Season 3 Cast & Education: From Karan Kundrra To Bharti Singh—Who Studied At Shah Rukh Khan’s College?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Eisha and Vivian are leaving Laughter Chefs Season 3 owing to their new fiction show, Gurmeet and Debina reportedly have prior commitments. The couple who will be replacing Debina and Gurmeet are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Besides Laughter Chefs Season 3, Nia Sharma is also a part of Splitsvilla X6 along with Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra. 

Laughter Chefs Season 3 was announced with a starry constant line-up including Vivian Dsena, Krushna Abhishek, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Kashmera Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Isha Malviya, Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Aly Goni, and Jannat Zubair. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan Iran
Weapons, Refugees And 909 KM Border - Inside Iran's 'Destabilisation Plan'
US visa news
US To Pause Visa Processing For 75 Countries - Check Affected Nations
India-China ties
Can India Use Its Market Power To Gain Leverage In Border Talks With China?
US Iran Tensions 2026
Personnel Departing From US Air Base In Qatar, Iran Issues Warning -Key Points
Bengal Election 2026
Congress To Go Solo In Bengal? Most District Units Oppose Seat-Sharing
Technology
Watchdog Asks X To Set Up Minor Protection Measures For AI Chatbot Grok
United States
'France To Support Denmark's Sovereignty': Macron On Threat To Greenland
chineese manjha
Karnataka: Biker Dies After Throat Slit By Chinese Manjha On Makar Sankranti
Trump Greenland Plan
Trump Revives Greenland Push, Says US Needs It For 'National Security' And...
accident in jharkhand
Jharkhand: Three Killed, Two Injured In Powerful Explosion In Hazaribagh