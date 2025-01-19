Live | Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Who Is Leading Voting Trend -Vivian, Rajat Or Karan Veer? Find Out

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale Today :The day has arrived! India's most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set for its grand finale after 105 days of high-voltage drama and entertainment. Premiering on October 6, 2024, the season concludes tonight, January 19, at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema.

Excitement is through the roof as netizens flood comment sections with predictions and anticipation. With the theme 'Time Ka Tandav,' the journey has been a rollercoaster, and many contestants lost their chance to claim the trophy. The remaining contenders include Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal. The top five finalists are yet to be revealed, keeping the suspense alive!