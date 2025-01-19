Live | Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Who Is Leading Voting Trend -Vivian, Rajat Or Karan Veer? Find Out
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale Live Updates: The remaining contenders include Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal. Let's see who will lift the trophy tonight.
Trending Photos
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale Today :The day has arrived! India's most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is all set for its grand finale after 105 days of high-voltage drama and entertainment. Premiering on October 6, 2024, the season concludes tonight, January 19, at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema.
Excitement is through the roof as netizens flood comment sections with predictions and anticipation. With the theme 'Time Ka Tandav,' the journey has been a rollercoaster, and many contestants lost their chance to claim the trophy. The remaining contenders include Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal. The top five finalists are yet to be revealed, keeping the suspense alive!
Catch all the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale live updates here.
Bigg Boss 18 Winner Live: Who is Leading In Early Voting Trends? WINNER Prediction!
According to BiggBoss Khabri, a popular fan page for Bigg Boss updates and predictions, Rajat is expected to win, with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena likely securing spots in the top 2 runner-ups. The fan page also revealed the closing voting trends, showing Rajat in the lead, followed by Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena.
Have A Look At The Post:
Exclusive
Closing Voting trends..
1) #RajatDalal
2) #KaranveerMehra
3) #VivianDsena
4) #ChumDarang
5) #AvinashMishra
6) #EishaSingh
Rajat is winning, Karan or Vivain can be in the top 2..#BiggBoss18 #BB18 #BiggBoss
— Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) January 19, 2025
Bigg Boss 18 Winner Live: Star Winners Of Salman Khan's Iconic Show
Bigg Boss Winners: From Rahul Roy to Munawar Faruqui, as the Bigg Boss 18 finale approaches on January 19, 2025, revisit the champions of all seasons!
CHECK HERE
Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live: When Salman Khan Shocked Fans By Revealing The Finalists
During the Bigg Boss 18 premiere on October 6, 2024, host Salman Khan revealed Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik as potential finalists. While Vivian is now in the Top 6, Alice was evicted in December due to fewer votes.
CHECK HERE
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale Live: Salman Khan's Show THEME, BB Trophy And Price MONEY
Beloved host Salman Khan earlier revealed Season 18's theme, 'Time Ka Tandav.' The BB Trophy, which is going viral on social media, is inspired by the house theme and design, showcasing Indian fonts with a stunning golden shimmer. Meanwhile, speculations suggest the winner’s cash prize could be a hefty ₹50 lakh, similar to the previous season.
CHECK HERE
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale Live: When and Where To Watch FREE
The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale will air on Colors TV and stream live on JioCinema for FREE or with a subscription on January 19, 2025, at 9 PM.
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale Live: Date and Time
The much-awaited grand finale of Salman Khan's show is set to air on January 19 at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and will also stream on JioCinema. The three-hour-long episode will reveal Season 18's winner between 12:00 and 12:30 midnight. Celebrities, contestants' families, and eliminated participants will attend the grand finale, while viewers stay captivated by Salman Khan's charismatic hosting.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.