Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale LIVE: Gaurav Khanna May Not Win Salman Khan’s Show, Says Former Contestant

Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: The highly-awaited Bigg Boss 19 finale is finally here, bringing to a close yet another thrilling season of India’s most popular reality show. Hosted once again by the charismatic Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 has captured the audience’s attention with intense tasks, surprising evictions, and the ever-popular “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” concept that adds a unique flavour to the game.

As the finale unfolds, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 19. Among the top contenders, the final six included Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar. However, in a mid-week eviction that left viewers emotional, Malti Chahar was eliminated, narrowing the competition further.

Looking back, previous seasons have also created remarkable moments in the show’s history. Bigg Boss 18 saw Karanveer Mehra take the trophy, while Bigg Boss 17 was won by Munawar Faruqui, and MC Stan emerged victorious in Bigg Boss 16. Each season has consistently drawn attention for its mix of entertainment, controversy, and unexpected twists, making it one of the most-watched reality shows in India.

This season, Bigg Boss 19 featured a total of 16 contestants, including two wildcard entries, who brought new energy and challenges to the house. The full lineup of contestants included: Ashnoor, Zeishan, Tanya, Awez, Nagma, Nehal, Abhishek, Baseer, Gaurav, Natalia, Pranit, Farhana, Neelam, Kunickaa, Mridul, and Amaal, with Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badeshah entering later as wildcards. Both wildcard contestants have since been evicted, adding to the twists and unpredictability of the season.

Fans around the country are tuning in to witness the grand finale live, which will be broadcast on Colors TV and streamed on JioCinema.

As the show reaches its climax, the excitement, suspense, and entertainment are at their peak. Who will be the last one standing in the Bigg Boss 19 house?