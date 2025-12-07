Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale LIVE: Gaurav Khanna May Not Win Salman Khan’s Show, Says Former Contestant
Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is set to be watched on Colors TV and streamed online on JioCinema.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: The highly-awaited Bigg Boss 19 finale is finally here, bringing to a close yet another thrilling season of India’s most popular reality show. Hosted once again by the charismatic Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 has captured the audience’s attention with intense tasks, surprising evictions, and the ever-popular “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” concept that adds a unique flavour to the game.
As the finale unfolds, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 19. Among the top contenders, the final six included Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar. However, in a mid-week eviction that left viewers emotional, Malti Chahar was eliminated, narrowing the competition further.
Looking back, previous seasons have also created remarkable moments in the show’s history. Bigg Boss 18 saw Karanveer Mehra take the trophy, while Bigg Boss 17 was won by Munawar Faruqui, and MC Stan emerged victorious in Bigg Boss 16. Each season has consistently drawn attention for its mix of entertainment, controversy, and unexpected twists, making it one of the most-watched reality shows in India.
This season, Bigg Boss 19 featured a total of 16 contestants, including two wildcard entries, who brought new energy and challenges to the house. The full lineup of contestants included: Ashnoor, Zeishan, Tanya, Awez, Nagma, Nehal, Abhishek, Baseer, Gaurav, Natalia, Pranit, Farhana, Neelam, Kunickaa, Mridul, and Amaal, with Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badeshah entering later as wildcards. Both wildcard contestants have since been evicted, adding to the twists and unpredictability of the season.
Fans around the country are tuning in to witness the grand finale live, which will be broadcast on Colors TV and streamed on JioCinema.
As the show reaches its climax, the excitement, suspense, and entertainment are at their peak. Who will be the last one standing in the Bigg Boss 19 house?
Bigg Boss 19 LIVE: Ananya Panday Set To Appear At Grand Finale
Bigg Boss 19 Live: Ananya Panday is set to grace the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale to promote her upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: Salman Khan’s Show To Present ‘Dialoguebaazi Award’
Recently, the makers took to Instagram to engage fans, asking for their opinions. The post read:
"Show mein inki har line kisi seeti-maar dialogue se kam nahi thi. Which one was your favourite? Comment below to make your favourite sadasya win the 'Dialoguebaazi Award’."
The winners will be announced on 7th December. Catch the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale on 7 Dec at 9 PM, streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors.
Bigg Boss Grand Finale LIVE: Will Gaurav Khanna Miss Out On Trophy? Here’s What Ex-Contestant Claims
Bigg Boss Finale LIVE: Amid the growing excitement around the finale, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Tehelka Bhai shared a video claiming that the makers of Bigg Boss 19 have allegedly decided not to let Gaurav Khanna win. In the viral clip, he suggests that the show’s creators are backing another contestant for the title.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: Shehnaaz Gill Urges Fans To Vote For Amaal Mallik
Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss 13 finalist and sister of Shehbaz Badesha, extended her support to Amaal Mallik and encouraged fans to vote for him. She tweeted, “Let’s bring the trophy home… Your vote can make @AmaalMallik win. Vote, vote, vote!”
Bigg Boss 19 Live: What Winner’s Prize Money Could Look Like This Season
Although the makers haven’t officially announced it yet, the winner is expected to take home Rs 50–55 lakh along with the coveted trophy, similar to previous seasons.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: Salman Khan's Show's Full Contestants' List
Bigg Boss Finale LIVE: The full lineup of contestants included: Ashnoor, Zeishan, Tanya, Awez, Nagma, Nehal, Abhishek, Baseer, Gaurav, Natalia, Pranit, Farhana, Neelam, Kunickaa, Mridul, and Amaal, with Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badeshah entering later as wildcards.
Bigg Boss 19 Live: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show's Finale
Bigg Boss Finale LIVE: The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is set to stream live on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm.
