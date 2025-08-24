LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Ready To Host 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar'

LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: The baap of all reality shows on Indian television - Bigg Boss is back with its 19th season. This time buzz is high as ever, with some interesting names floating on social media as probable contestants. Bhaijaan Salman Khan will once again don the host's hat and welcome a batch of fresh participants from different walks of life. The makers have dropped sensational entry videos of the final contestants with their faces still under wraps. Netizens, however are quick to make their guesses. From real-life couple Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar to TV star Gaurav Khanna - all are like to be seen inside the house. Other names include actress Ashnoor Kaur, Bhojpuri star Neelam Giri, Polish actress Natalia Janoszek among others. Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere will go live today on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Catch all the LIVE Updates of Bigg Boss 19 here: