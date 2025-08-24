LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Ready To Host 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar'
LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan will return as the host of the show with a brand new theme and set of rules this time.
LIVE Updates | Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: The baap of all reality shows on Indian television - Bigg Boss is back with its 19th season. This time buzz is high as ever, with some interesting names floating on social media as probable contestants. Bhaijaan Salman Khan will once again don the host's hat and welcome a batch of fresh participants from different walks of life. The makers have dropped sensational entry videos of the final contestants with their faces still under wraps. Netizens, however are quick to make their guesses. From real-life couple Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar to TV star Gaurav Khanna - all are like to be seen inside the house. Other names include actress Ashnoor Kaur, Bhojpuri star Neelam Giri, Polish actress Natalia Janoszek among others. Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere will go live today on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan's Show Theme
The makers have amped up the excitement with a series of blurred contestant promos, fueling online speculation. However, it's the bold new theme, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” revealed in the official trailer, that’s generating the most buzz. - Bigg Boss 19 Theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' Explained - What It Means For The Contestants, Power Dynamics, And Chaos Ahead
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan's FIRST Look
Superstar Salman Khan returns in full swag to host the new season of Bigg Boss. The Sikandar star has been hosting the show since Season 4 in 2010, marking over 15 years of association. Salman looked dapper in an all-black blazer and pants on the sets of the Bigg Boss 19 premiere, and, as always, his signature bracelet once again stole the spotlight.
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Most Controversial Contestants Ever
Ahead of the Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere tonight, let's take a nostalgic trip and revisit the eight most controversial contestants in Bigg Boss history. From Dolly Bindra To Rakhi Sawant, who all can you remember having creating maximum controversies inside the BB house.
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Complete List Of Winners On Salman Khan's Show
As countdown begins for Bigg Boss Season 19, let's revisit the most iconic moments and historic wins in the show’s history. From Rahul Roy's iconic maiden win to late Sidharth Shukla making history with his triumphatic trophy lifting - Here's Full List Of Winners And Their Whopping Prize Money!
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: BB 19 House Pics - FIRST LOOK
Ahead of its grand premiere on August 24, the makers of Salman Khan's show have finally unveiled the stunning new theme of the house, 'Cabin in the Woods'. The interiors boast tree-bark-inspired elements, giant animal statues, nature-themed walls, vibrant colors, and bold designs, creating a larger-than-life vibe that promises to keep contestants and viewers hooked this season.
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere:
Like every year, this time around too many probable names of contestants participating on the show have surfaced online. Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Siwet Tomar, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri and Natalia Janoszek are reportedly among the other confirmed participants of Bigg Boss Season 19. The makers dropped entry videos of some of the contestants but their faces identity remains hidden.
Bigg Boss 19: When and where to watch
Bigg Boss season 19 grand premiere will go live today on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Unlike the previous seasons which premiered simultaneously on TV and OTT, this time the OTT platform gets a head start, streaming each episode 90 minutes before the television telecast.
The Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24.
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere:
This year, the makers unveiled a brand new theme of the season titled ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ where contestants will have the maximum power. As Salman Khan puts it, "Gharwalon, do whatever you want to do, man, but be ready for anjam and aawam, kyuki bigg boss me iss baar gharwalon ki Sarkar." The house is now a full-blown democracy, where every decision comes with consequences, and the public is watching closely.
