/Bigg Boss 20 Grand Premiere Live Updates: Release time, streaming details, and platform revealed for Salman Khan-hosted reality show

Bigg Boss is set to make history with a massive five-language simultaneous premiere on September 6, featuring star hosts Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Mohanlal across regional editions.
The Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20 will premiere today, streaming live on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST before making its television debut on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.
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Bigg Boss 20 Grand Premiere Live Updates: The wait is over as Bigg Boss returns for its landmark 20th season, with excitement reaching an all-time high as superstar host Salman Khan returns to anchor the show. Marking an unprecedented moment in Indian reality television, the Bigg Boss franchise is set for a massive simultaneous multi-language premiere on September 6, 2026. For the first time in the show's history, five major regional editions will launch on the very same day: Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 hosted by Nagarjuna, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 hosted by Kichcha Sudeepa, and Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 hosted by Mohanlal, setting up a historic nationwide television spectacle across multiple regions and languages.