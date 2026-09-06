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Bigg Boss 20 Grand Premiere Live Updates: Release time, streaming details, and platform revealed for Salman Khan-hosted reality show

Bigg Boss 20 Grand Premiere Live Updates: The wait is finally over as the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, is set to mark its grand premiere today; check its release timings and other details below:

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 Grand Premiere Live Updates: Release time, streaming details, and platform revealed for Salman Khan-hosted reality show
Image Credit: @salman khan/Instagram
06 September 2026 13:05 IST (IST)

Bigg Boss 20 Grand Premiere Live: Five regional editions unitely launch across languages

Bigg Boss is set to make history with a massive five-language simultaneous premiere on September 6, featuring star hosts Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Mohanlal across regional editions.

06 September 2026 13:02 IST (IST)

Bigg Boss 20 Grand Premiere Live: When and Where to watch

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 20 will premiere today, streaming live on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST before making its television debut on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.

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About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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