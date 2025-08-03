Live Updates | Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Rannvijay Singh Makes Stylish Comeback As Host On Zee TV, But With A Twist

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a new reality show, premieres today on Zee TV. The show blends entertainment with real-life challenges as 11 celebrity contestants from diverse backgrounds step out of their comfort zones to embrace life in a rural Indian village.