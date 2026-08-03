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  • /'Lock Upp 2' evictee Akanksha Choudhary accuses Shreya Kalra of 'creating false narratives': 'There is no proof'

'Lock Upp 2' evictee Akanksha Choudhary accuses Shreya Kalra of 'creating false narratives': 'There is no proof'

After her eviction from Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Choudhary alleged that co-contestant Shreya Kalra fabricated stories and made serious claims without evidence to shape public perception. She claimed several accusations against her were baseless and warned that such narratives can have lasting consequences.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
'Lock Upp 2' evictee Akanksha Choudhary accuses Shreya Kalra of 'creating false narratives': 'There is no proof'
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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Lock Upp 2' evictee Akanksha Choudhary accuses Shreya Kalra of 'creating false narratives': 'There is no proof'
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