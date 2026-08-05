Lock Upp 2 update: Top 5 finalists announced, Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav eliminated

Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp 2 is now very close to its grand finale, and the competition is getting more intense with each episode. With unexpected twists and tough decisions, the journey to the trophy has become even more challenging for the contestants.
The August 4 episode brought a major turning point in the game, where contestants were divided into two groups and given special powers to decide eliminations and finalists. By the end of the episode, the show got its top five finalists.
Hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan split the contestants into two camps this episode: deserving and undeserving. Different powers for each, and both ended up shaping the game directly.
The deserving group held the power to eliminate. The undeserving group, meanwhile, could send one contestant straight to the finale.
After talking it through, the undeserving group: Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, and Ram Kapoor landed unanimously on Shreya Kalra as the season's second finalist.
On the other side, the deserving group: Varun Yadav, Yogesh Rawat, and Shreya Kalra voted to eliminate Akanksha Chamola.
Then it came down to two names for the final open spot: Yogesh Rawat and Varun Yadav. Shivangi Joshi stepped in and saved Yogesh, which sealed Varun's elimination.
A task later in the episode settled the rest of the finalist spots. Shivangi Joshi had already locked in her place earlier as the first finalist.
Here's how the task played out:
Shivangi Joshi saved Ram Kapoor as third finalist.
Shreya Kalra saved Shilpa Shinde as fourth finalist.
Yogesh Rawat took the fifth and final spot.
So the top five finalists are: Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, and Yogesh Rawat.
The grand finale of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa will be aired on August 5, 2026. Viewers can watch the finale on Netflix from 8 PM onwards.
Finalists locked in, and the excitement around Lock Upp 2 has hit its peak. Fans are watching closely now, waiting to see who walks away with the trophy. After a journey this dramatic, this twist-heavy the finale's shaping up to be one worth tuning in for.
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