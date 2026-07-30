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Lock Upp 2: Vikas Gupta blasts Shilpa Shinde for ‘virginity, fat’ comment

Vikas Gupta, who entered as a visitor in the latest episode of ‘Lock Upp 2’, re-ignited his beef with Shilpa Shinde as he blasted her over her remarks on contestant Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor, including comments around “virginity” and “fat”. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Lock Upp 2: Vikas Gupta blasts Shilpa Shinde for ‘virginity, fat’ comment
Image Credit: TV Show Still

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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