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'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2' announced, coming soon on Netflix: Who will host the show?

While the makers have not announced the release date, 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa season 2' is expected to arrive soon.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2' announced, coming soon on Netflix: Who will host the show?
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2' announced, coming soon on Netflix: Who will host the show?
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