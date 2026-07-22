She shared, "I'm actually really nervous. I had promised myself I'd never do another captive reality show, but here I am. The truth is, I'm completely addicted to Lock Upp. I've never really followed reality television apart from the one I was part of, but this show has completely hooked me, along with all my friends. We pause episodes, take screenshots, make memes and dissect every contestant's journey. My entire social media feed is Lock Upp," she said.