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Lock Upp Season 2: Apoorva, aka Rebel Kid, enters as wild card, says 'I don't like Shilpa Shinde'

'Lock Upp Season 2' features celebrities living inside a jail-themed house, where they compete in tasks while dealing with allegations made against them.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Lock Upp Season 2: Apoorva, aka Rebel Kid, enters as wild card, says 'I don't like Shilpa Shinde'
Image Credit: Instagram

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