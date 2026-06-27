Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda's better half Sunita Ahuja will be part of the reality show ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’. She revealed that she said yes to the show because of Ektaa Kapoor.
Sunita was heard saying, "I said yes to the show because of Netflix and Ektaa. I love Ektaa, and I know she is a very big fan of mine, and I am a very big fan of Netflix. I know myself. I think I will be friends with everyone, especially with those who are honest, because I am very honest. I know I will be the seniormost contestant. The show outlines Sach Ya Sazaa. Jo sach nahi bolega, usse saza toh milegi."
She added that she intends to enjoy herself inside the house.
"Yes, there is pressure, but I will give my best. I will miss my kids, mother, dogs, staff, and the temple inside Lock Upp," she added.
Earlier, the producer of the show, Ektaa, opened up about Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut not being a part of the new edition of ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’. She revealed that the show has undergone a major transformation in terms of the format and vision.
Speaking during the launch event, Ektaa said, “The format changed so much, the whole vision of the show changed and the demographic, the kind of jailor-judge format we had, we had changed the full dimension of the show.”
“So nothing of the original show has been kept, neither the jailor, nor the host. And so keeping anything from the old would not keep the fresh presentation from the brand new. So I am not sure how to answer,” the television Czarina went on to add.
For those who do not know, Kangana was the host for the primary season of the drama.
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