Sunita was heard saying, "I said yes to the show because of Netflix and Ektaa. I love Ektaa, and I know she is a very big fan of mine, and I am a very big fan of Netflix. I know myself. I think I will be friends with everyone, especially with those who are honest, because I am very honest. I know I will be the seniormost contestant. The show outlines Sach Ya Sazaa. Jo sach nahi bolega, usse saza toh milegi."