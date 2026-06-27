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  • /Lock Upp Season 2 contestant: Sunita Ahuja joins Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh's show, says 'I said yes because of Ektaa Kapoor'

Lock Upp Season 2 contestant: Sunita Ahuja joins Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh's show, says 'I said yes because of Ektaa Kapoor'

Lock Upp Season 2 contestants: The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
Lock Upp Season 2 contestant: Sunita Ahuja joins Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh's show, says 'I said yes because of Ektaa Kapoor'
Image Credit: IANS File Photo

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