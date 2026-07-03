Lock Upp season 2: Farah Khan reacts as reality show becomes No.1 on Netflix

Commenting on the twist, Farah said, "And now we've already reached our first termination! Believe me, you are all wondering who's going to go out first... but so are we! We, as jailers, are inside the Lock Upp every single day, interacting with the inmates and watching everything unfold up close. We see the fights, the emotions, the strategies, the breakdowns and the things that even the inmates don't realise they're revealing."