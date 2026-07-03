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Lock Upp season 2: Farah Khan reacts as reality show becomes No.1 on Netflix

Reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has reportedly become the number one show on Netflix India within two days of its release, gaining massive audience attention. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show is trending for its drama, twists, and intense gameplay, with the first eviction set to be announced soon.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 03:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
Lock Upp season 2: Farah Khan reacts as reality show becomes No.1 on Netflix
Image Credit: ANI

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