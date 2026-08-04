Lock Upp Season 2 finale: When and where to watch reality show - Latest evictions, expected winner

Lock Upp Season 2 grand finale: The much-loved captive reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is nearing its grand finale and towards the end, makers are dropping new twists and turns - making it an interesting watch for viewers.
Harshad Chopda chose to sacrifice his place in the grand finale to save Shivangi Joshi from elimination. He became the first finalist spot after winning the previous day's task. Meanwhile, Shreya Kalra also earned a special power that allowed her to eliminate one contestant. She chose Shivangi.
However, Harshad got emotional and requested Shreya not to evict Shivangi. Host Riteish offered him a choice to give up his finalist position and leave the show. Harshad accepted the offer and walked away from the competition, giving Shivangi her safe spot. His emotional decision left the inmates shocked.
The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 is scheduled for August 5, 2026. The show featured 16 celebrities living together in a confined environment, cut off from the outside world while facing a series of challenges, punishments and eliminations over six weeks.
The buzz on social media right now is that Shivangi Joshi has won the show and Shreya Kalra has become the first runner-up.
The format is designed to test both resilience and survival instincts, with the pressure expected to reveal new sides of the contestants over time.
The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. The second season - 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' a collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, premiered on June 27 and streams from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 p.m.
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