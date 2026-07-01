Lock Upp Season 2: Former host Kangana Ranaut to enter show as 'Janta Ki Awaaz'

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut will be seen as a special guest on Netflix's reality show 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' this weekend. Viewers are gonna see her stepping into Lock Upp as the 'Janta Ki Awaaz'. "This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is. Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa's very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price," Kangana said in a press note.
The new season of 'Lock Upp' is being hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The previous season was hosted by none other than Kangana.
Kangana's comeback to the show is bound to excite her fans.
'Lock Upp Season 2' features 15 contestants, including Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopra, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Pamela Serena and Akanksha Choudhary, among others.
Meanwhile, speaking about Kangana's film projects, she recently completed shooting for 'Queen 2'. The actor-filmmaker shared the update on her Instagram stories, sharing a glimpse of the wrap-up celebrations with the cast and crew after an extensive production schedule that began earlier this year.
The behind-the-scenes clip showed Kangana celebrating the conclusion of the shoot alongside the film's team, signalling the end of principal photography.
'Queen 2' marks the return of Kangana's celebrated character, Rani, whose journey of self-discovery made the original film one of the most memorable Hindi films of the past decade.
The original 'Queen', released in 2014, was directed by Vikas Bahl and received widespread critical acclaim.
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