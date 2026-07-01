Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Lock Upp Season 2: Former host Kangana Ranaut to enter show as 'Janta Ki Awaaz'

Lock Upp Season 2: The new season of 'Lock Upp' is being hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The previous season was hosted by Kangana.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
Lock Upp Season 2: Former host Kangana Ranaut to enter show as 'Janta Ki Awaaz'
Image Credit: File Photo

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
When India suffers, it's a joke': Polish woman calls out double standards in heatwave coverage; Internet reacts
Viral8 min ago
2
Petrol11 min ago
3
Technology news17 min ago
4
Akanksha Chamola32 min ago
5
PPF41 min ago