Lock Upp Season 2: Former host Kangana Ranaut to enter show as 'Janta Ki Awaaz'

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut will be seen as a special guest on Netflix's reality show 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' this weekend. Viewers are gonna see her stepping into Lock Upp as the 'Janta Ki Awaaz'. "This show has always been about owning your truth, no matter how uncomfortable it is. Joining Farah and Riteish as the jury or the Janta Ki Awaaz this weekend for Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa's very first termination, all I can say is every choice has a price," Kangana said in a press note.