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Lock Upp season 2: Kangana Ranaut grills Ram Kapoor over attitude, says 'don't defend yourself if...'

Lock Upp Season 2: The upcoming episode will also see Kangana review the contestants' performances from their first week before announcing the season's first eviction.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 09:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
Lock Upp season 2: Kangana Ranaut grills Ram Kapoor over attitude, says 'don't defend yourself if...'
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