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  • /Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor opens up on wife Gautami’s first marriage, falling in love with her during ‘Monsoon Wedding’ shoot

Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor opens up on wife Gautami’s first marriage, falling in love with her during ‘Monsoon Wedding’ shoot

Lock Upp Season 2: After dating for two years, Ram and Gautami got married in 2003. They have two children.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor opens up on wife Gautami’s first marriage, falling in love with her during ‘Monsoon Wedding’ shoot
Image Credit: Instagram

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Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor opens up on wife Gautami’s first marriage, falling in love with her during ‘Monsoon Wedding’ shoot
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