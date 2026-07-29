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  • /Lock upp Season 2: Shivangi Joshi opens up about childhood abuse by her uncle says, 'actor bante hain toh iss tarah'

Lock upp Season 2: Shivangi Joshi opens up about childhood abuse by her uncle says, 'actor bante hain toh iss tarah'

In the latest episode of Lock upp season 2, Shivangi Joshi revealed that, her uncle used to sexually molest her, when her parents were not home. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Lock upp Season 2: Shivangi Joshi opens up about childhood abuse by her uncle says, 'actor bante hain toh iss tarah'
Image Credit: Instagram

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