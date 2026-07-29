/Lock upp Season 2: Shivangi Joshi opens up about childhood abuse by her uncle says, 'actor bante hain toh iss tarah'

Few days later, they had booked the train tickets to Bombay. She added, 'Maybe he'd spoke to my parents or maybe my parents had to go somewhere. I don't remember too well, but that night he came over to our house. He told me that if I wanted to become an actor in Mumbai, I would have to do different kinds of scenes and should be prepared. He kissed my forehead and cheeks, and when he tried to kiss me on my lips, I pushed him away. I accidentally hit him, and he got angry and threw me to the floor.'