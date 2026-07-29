/Lock upp Season 2: Shivangi Joshi opens up about childhood abuse by her uncle says, 'actor bante hain toh iss tarah'

New Delhi: Lock Upp: Sach Ka Sazaa contestant and TV actress Shivangi Joshi recently opened about her secret on the show, where she revealed how she was sexually abused by her uncle before joining the industry and how she's the only person earning for her family. She credited Harshad Chopra and Ram Kapoor for encouraging her to talk about her childhood trauma and said, 'I... didn't have the courage to tell, but... but you all gave me the courage'
When Pamela got a chance to reveal someone's secret, she picked Shivangi. The actress opened up about a phase where she struggled for earning her bread and butter. Shivangi said, 'My father had a transport business with a relative. And everything was going great, All was well in the family. My father and my relatives had some problems between them, and they...dumped the entire business loss on my father. The loss was huge.'
She added, ' So my father had to sell everything that he had. We literally ended up on the streets. We could not even afford food. Some relatives got bread and butter...and gave it to us...' to, 'have this, and survive. 'They didn't have money to light a stove for food.
The telly star shared that after that her parents worked really hard to earn. They worked in a canteen, stitched clothes and washed utensils in canteen for money. They felt ashamed that they cant even provide that much for their children.
She even mentioned that she is sole earner in her family. After facing such hardships, Shivangi broke down and said that she vowed never to go through such a phase again.
Shivangi mentioned that its not a part of the secret and that part is done but she never imagined that would gather that courage to talk about it. After hearing Ram and Harshad stories, she felt that she should also talk about it. She said, ' I was also molested when I was kid.'
She said, "Just like you mentioned, uncles and brothers, my mother knew someone she called him 'brother'. We called him ' mama ji', obviously and very reputed man. She added when they had this rough phase, she was planning to go Bombay to become an actor, so he then took advantage of that. He was their 'uncle', so her mother fully trusted him and they did too.
He often used to pick them up from school. Shivangi wanted to become an actor, so he would say that, 'I needed to learn how to drive'. He asked me to sit on his lap, hold the steering wheel and said, 'You'll learn this way.' She didn't understand what was happening or what his intentions were, but she knew she didn't like it. And Eventually, she told him she didn't want to learn anymore.
Few days later, they had booked the train tickets to Bombay. She added, 'Maybe he'd spoke to my parents or maybe my parents had to go somewhere. I don't remember too well, but that night he came over to our house. He told me that if I wanted to become an actor in Mumbai, I would have to do different kinds of scenes and should be prepared. He kissed my forehead and cheeks, and when he tried to kiss me on my lips, I pushed him away. I accidentally hit him, and he got angry and threw me to the floor.'
When she further recalled, nothing happened once her parents had returned home by then. Hearing her screams, they rushed inside, and after learning what had allegedly happened, they beated him and threw him out of the house. Shivangi added that the incident left her deeply traumatised.
Lock Upp: Sach Ka Sazaa is only streaming on Netflix. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. They recently announced that it will now be streaming everyday until grand finale at 8pm only on Netflix.
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