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Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra claims Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola is 'bisexual'

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola married television actor Gaurav Khanna in 2016 after the two reportedly met during an audition and fell in love.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 09:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra claims Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola is 'bisexual'
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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