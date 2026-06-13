Lock Upp Season 2: Who is the first confirmed contestant on Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s reality show? Guess actress’s name

Lock Upp Season 2 contestants: The stage is set for a new show - 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' a captive reality series hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. Fans can’t be more excited as the teaser and first trailer which was recently released online has piqued audiences’ interest regarding the format and contestants chosen this time. Amid all the tentative names, several reports indicate that a popular TV actress has been confirmed as the first contestant for 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa’. Can you guess her name?

ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa Season 2 - Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan turn hosts, replace Kangana Ranaut

Lock Upp Season 2: Meet first confirmed contestant

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According to Siasat.com, it is none other than Shivangi Joshi, the famous television star best known for playing lead in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Several other media reports also indicate about her being a participant on the show. However, it has not been officially revealed yet.

Shivangi is one of the highest-paid Indian television actresses and not many know that she is also a professionally trained Kathak dancer.

Previously, Shivangi was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, in 2022. She shot for Heartbeats Season 2 recently and has worked in shows like Begusarai, Balika Vadhu 2, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4.

ALSO READ: Kushal Tandon Confirms Split With Shivangi Joshi In Late-Night Post, Deletes It Later; Netizens Ask If He Was 'Drunk'

Shivangi Joshi’s love life

She met TV actor Kushal Tandon in 2023 on the sets of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka and the two began dating, reportedly. In 2025, however, Kushal confirmed that the two had broken up.

Lock Upp Season 2: When and Where to watch

In the trailer unveiled recently, the contestants, referred to as ‘inmates’, will be required to navigate changing alliances, difficult decisions and personal revelations while competing to stay in the game.

The show will feature 14 celebrities living together in a confined environment, cut off from the outside world while facing a series of challenges, punishments and eliminations over six weeks.

ANI reported that the show will place contestants under constant scrutiny as they face daily tasks, status-based hierarchies, chargesheets and punishments. The makers claim that the format is designed to test both resilience and survival instincts, with the pressure expected to reveal new sides of the contestants over time.

The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. The second season - 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa,' a collaboration between Netflix and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms will premiere on June 27 and stream from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 p.m.