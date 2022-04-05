हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Poonam Pandey

Lock Upp update: Poonam Pandey goes topless on LIVE show, removes T-shirt and says 'I kept my promise'!

During judgement day, with all love and luck, Poonam Panday got saved. Everyone thought she was faking it, but she didn't!

Lock Upp update: Poonam Pandey goes topless on LIVE show, removes T-shirt and says 'I kept my promise'!

Mumbai: Poonam Pandey always grabs the limelight either with her pictures or controversies. Now on the show 'Lock Upp' she did it again by going topless in front of the camera on the show.

Last week, while she was nominated and quite upset with the fact. Hence she went in front of the camera and requested her fans to save her, but that's not it, furthermore, she promised that if she gets saved she'll remove her T-shirt.

During judgement day, with all love and luck, she got saved. Everyone thought she was faking it, but she didn't. Eventually, while there were no inmates present she took off her T-shirt.

She also stated: "I kept my promise of removing the T-shirt and I can't go beyond this, as this show is watched by different age groups and I don't want to do something which will bring mine and the show's reputation down."

 

Poonam PandeyLock UppPoonam Panday toplessPoonam Pandey picsLock UppKangana Ranaut
