LOVE ISLAND USA SEASON 7 WINNERS

Love Island USA Season 7 Winners: Amaya Espinal And Bryan Arenales Bag $100,000 Prize

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales will now be seen in the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion special episode premiering August 25 on Peacock.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 09:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Love Island USA Season 7 Winners: Amaya Espinal And Bryan Arenales Bag $100,000 Prize Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-hyped American reality TV show Love Island USA season 7 has finally got its winners in - Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. The happy couple has taken home a whopping $100,000 prize money. The duo remained fan-favourites for a long time, eventually becoming the winners of the season. 

Interestingly, show’s most-watched season yet on Peacock.

Meet Love Island USA Season 7 Winners

Amaya Espinal is a 25-year-old cardiac nurse from New York City with Dominican roots whereas Bryan Arenales is a 27,-year-old Puerto Rican-Guatemalan from Boston. Their solid connection certainly worked wonders and finally helped them clinch the winner's title. 

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales will now be seen in the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion special episode 'Episode 37: Reunion' premiering August 25 on Peacock. It will be hosted by Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix. The season lasted for 5 long weeks on the channel.

About Love Island USA

Love Island is an American dating reality show based on the British series Love Island. The series was originally announced and commissioned in 2018, by CBS, and premiered on July 9, 2019. The series was then sold to Peacock starting from the fourth season. The show is presented by Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Stirling. The show was previously hosted by Arielle Vandenberg for its first three seasons and Sarah Hyland for its fourth and fifth seasons.

