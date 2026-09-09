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  • /'Lust Stories 3' trailer out: Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada’s chemistry grabs attention; Set to premiere on this date

'Lust Stories 3' trailer out: Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada’s chemistry grabs attention; Set to premiere on this date

The trailer of Lust Stories 3 has created buzz online, with Sana Thampi impressing viewers alongside Gurfateh Pirzada in a bold and intense segment. The anthology explores themes of love, desire, and relationships and is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
'Lust Stories 3' trailer out: Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada’s chemistry grabs attention; Set to premiere on this date

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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'Lust Stories 3' trailer out: Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada’s chemistry grabs attention; Set to premiere on this date
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