/'Lust Stories 3' trailer out: Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada’s chemistry grabs attention; Set to premiere on this date

The trailer for Lust Stories Season 3 has finally been released, and it is already creating buzz online. The upcoming anthology brings bold and emotional stories about love, desire, and relationships. One of the key highlights is model-turned-actor Sana Thampi, who appears alongside Gurfateh Pirzada in a striking segment directed by Kiran Rao.
The fiery trailer of Lust Stories 3 promises bold storytelling and powerful performances. In one of the segments directed by Kiran Rao, Sana Thampi takes the spotlight with actor Gurfateh Pirzada.
With expressive looks and confident screen presence, Sana is seen adding charm and intensity to the story. Her chemistry with Gurfateh Pirzada has already caught the attention of viewers.
The new season of the Emmy-nominated anthology explores complex human emotions such as love, lust, intimacy, and relationships.
Sana Thampi plays a key role in one of these stories, and viewers are eager to see how her character unfolds. The trailer hints at strong emotional depth and bold storytelling.
Apart from Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada, the anthology features several popular actors including Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Abhishek Banerjee.
The series brings together four different stories and will premiere on Netflix on September 18.
After the trailer release, social media is filled with mixed reactions:
Fans praised Sana Thampi’s screen presence and confidence
Many viewers are excited about the bold storytelling of Season 3
Some users appreciated the chemistry between Sana and Gurfateh
Others called the trailer “intense, bold and visually appealing”
A few netizens said the anthology looks more dramatic and engaging than previous seasons
Overall, the response has been positive, with strong curiosity around the new season.
With a fresh cast, bold storytelling, and powerful performances, Lust Stories 3 is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases. Sana Thampi’s promising appearance adds more excitement, making fans eager for its Netflix premiere on September 18.
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