Shakun Batra also opened up about the show and said, "The most interesting relationships are the ones where people don’t quite know what they’re feeling, or how to make sense of it. Affection, insecurity, allure and frustration can all exist at the same time, often in ways that surprise us. I wanted to explore that emotional ambiguity with honesty, without judging the characters or trying to give them easy answers. There’s something inherently dramatic, and often quite funny, about watching people navigate those contradictions.’’