Maa Ka Sum trailer: Mona Singh's light-hearted drama set for worldwide premiere on April 3 - Watch

New Delhi: Prime Original series . Directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, Maa Ka Sum is a Prime original series. The makers dropped the trailer offering a glimpse into a quirky, feel-good world where a math prodigy sets out to solve love in theory through equations—only to discover that emotions don’t always follow logic.

Written by Ravinder Randhawa and Sumrit Shahi, Maa Ka Sum stars the versatile and talented Mona Singh, along with Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, and Ranveer Brar in lead roles. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with subtitles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on April 3, 2026.

Nicholas Kharkongor, director of the series, shared, “Maa Ka Sum does not really fit into a neat box. It is not a typical relationship drama, nor is it a purely coming-of-age story. It is about relationships—seen through the eyes of a 19-year-old who believes any problem in life can be solved with logic and data. Using mathematics in a slightly unusual manner allowed us to explore these emotions in a fresh way. None of it would have come alive without the intensity Mihir brings to his character, or Mona’s effortless grace and charm. Working with a team that truly believed in this story made the journey deeply fulfilling. I am excited for viewers to experience this heartwarming, fresh take on love and family when it premieres on Prime Video on April 3.”

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Maa Ka Sum trailer

The trailer of Maa Ka Sum introduces Agastya (Mihir Ahuja), a 19-year-old math prodigy, declaring, “Maths ho ya pyaar… ek hi equation hain,” as he sets “Project Mom” into motion — a mission to find the perfect partner for his single mother, Vinita (Mona Singh). What follows is a quirky, fast-paced ride where logic meets emotion, and carefully planned equations begin to unravel.



Mona Singh, who plays Agastya’s mother Vinita in the series, said, “Vinita is unlike anyone I have played before, and that is largely because of how refreshingly different this story is. At its heart is a single mother-son relationship that is built on an easy friendship, deep trust, and a rather unusual lens on love, which is what drew me in instantly. I love that Vinita allows herself to be vulnerable, to rediscover love, and to trust her son’s unconventional way of looking at life. The series strikes a beautiful balance between humour and emotion, while telling a story that feels warm, honest, and deeply relatable in its own distinct way. I think a lot of people will see their own relationships in it, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch Maa Ka Sum only on Prime Video, starting April 3.”



Mihir Ahuja, who plays the lead character Agastya, said, “What I found most endearing about Agastya is that beneath all his confidence and brilliance, he is simply a son who deeply loves his mother and wants to see her happy. He shares a rare friendship with her — there is honesty, comfort, and a warmth in their bond that feels very special. In his own unusual way, he takes it upon himself to care for her and becomes determined to help her find love, convinced that math can solve even matters of the heart. Being part of a Prime Video Original series has been an incredibly special experience, and I just hope audiences enjoy Agastya and his journey as much as I did portraying him.”