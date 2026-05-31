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MAA BEHEN

Madhuri Dixit says her Maa Behen character is far from the typical mother: 'She has desires and emotions'

Madhuri Dixit describes her character in the crime-comedy Maa Behen as the "antithesis of the mother''.

|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Madhuri Dixit says her Maa Behen character is far from the typical mother: 'She has desires and emotions'(Source: IMDB)

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of Netflix's upcoming crime-comedy 'Maa Behen', producer-director Suresh Triveni and cast members Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri and Dharna Durgaa shared insights into the film's unconventional story, characters and family dynamics.
 
Produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films and directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Maa Behen' follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio who find themselves trying to hide a dead body while navigating unpredictable chaos, nosy neighbours and their unconventional family relationships.
 
Speaking about the film's title and central theme, Triveni said the story originated from the relationship between a mother and her daughters.
 
"The story is about a mother and her two daughters. So, it started from there. And of course, a title matters a lot," he said in an interview with ANI.

Also Read: ‘Maa Behen’ OTT release: When and where to watch Madhuri Dixit’s crime-comedy on Netflix
 
"And we have treated it with seriousness. And at the same time, with entertainment. So, you will enjoy it, but you will be forced to think a little. So, if there is a title, it has been kept responsibly. And that's what I want to say. I think a title is very important in a film. So that the public gets that curiosity."
 
Madhuri Dixit described her character as a far cry from the conventional mothers often portrayed on screen.
 
"The mother is very naughty. Like, she is not a typical mother. Like they show in films. They keep the mother on a pedestal. She is not like that," Madhuri said.
 
"She is a very different mother. There is chaos in her life. She is basically a human. She is a human. We keep her on a pedestal a lot. She also has feelings. She also has some desires in life. She also has some emotions of her own," Madhuri said.
 
Calling the character an "antithesis of the mother," the actor added that audiences can expect plenty of entertainment.
 
"She is not the usual mother. She is very naughty. The audience they will be very entertained. They will laugh a lot. We made this film so that we can entertain people," Madhuri said.
 
Dharna Durgaa, who is making her Netflix debut with the film, said the streaming platform's reach makes the release especially exciting.
 
"It's a very good experience. They spread the film so well everywhere. It's a very good feeling to debut with Netflix. It will reach a wider audience on such a good platform," she said.
 
Dharna also highlighted the relatable nature of the story and its characters.
 
"There are a lot of things in it that everyone will relate to. The characters are making mistakes. They are confused and emotional at the same time. Like us," she said, adding, "When there is a stressful situation at home, someone overreacts. Someone takes it lightly. Someone cries. Someone does nothing. It happens in everyone's home."
 
Reflecting on her preparation for the role, Tripti Dimri revealed that Triveni encouraged her to shed inhibitions and embrace the messy dynamics of the family.
 
''Sir gave me a very simple brief. Just let go. No matter how many inhibitions you have. As a human being, you are always in control of your emotions. Sir told me to be shameless," she said.
 
Tripti explained that the cast participated in workshops and exercises before filming to build familiarity and chemistry.
 
"We had a lot of workshops for this. A few days before the film. We had a workshop with Pooja ma'am. We had a lot of fun. We didn't have a script reading. But we played a lot of games. We did a lot of exercises. We got to know each other very well," she said, adding, "When we went on the set, the scenes were easier for us. It didn't feel like we were acting. It felt like we were playing," Tripti said.
 
'Maa Behen' is set to premiere on Netflix on June 4. 
 

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