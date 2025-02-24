Maha Shivratri 2025: TV Actress Siddhi Sharma Opens Up On Her Belief In Lord Shiva

New Delhi: Maha Shivratri is a night of divine energy, a time when devotees come together to worship Lord Shiva with full faith and dedication. For Siddhi Sharma, who plays Gulki in Ishq Jabariya, this day holds deep significance. She believes in observing Maha Shivratri with full faith and dedication, embracing the rituals with sincerity.

Talking about her Maha Shivratri rituals, Siddhi shares, “Maha Shivratri is the best time to worship Lord Shiva with full devotion. While many girls observe Monday fasts for a good husband, I do it solely for my career and growth. Fasting on Maha Shivratri is a way to express our faith and dedication. My sister and I wake up early, around 5 AM, to visit the temple before the queues get long. We take our Rudraksha, place it before Lord Shiva, perform the puja, and also follow rituals for Naag Dosha. Barefoot, we offer fruits and prayers, embracing the traditional rituals with devotion.”

Speaking about a lesson she finds relevant in today’s fast-paced world, she says, “One story of Lord Shiva that truly inspires me is how he never had attachment to anything. In today’s generation, instant gratification has become a big issue. We want everything immediately, whether it’s success, happiness, or material things. But somewhere, we need to stay spiritually aligned so that our desires remain in control. That’s my belief. From Lord Shiva, I have learned to be content with whatever I have. Maya (illusion and attachment) should always be within limits. The mind is restless it will keep running after one thing or another. That’s why I try to stay in a spiritual zone, so that I don’t take extreme steps in life that many people end up taking.”

Ishq Jabariya airs at 10:00 PM on Sun Neo it's a beautiful love story of Gulki, a strong and ambitious young woman with big dreams.

