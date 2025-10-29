Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh — When And Where To Watch India’s First AI Mahabharata Series; Second Episode Release Date

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, hailed as India’s first AI-generated adaptation of the Mahabharata, has been receiving an overwhelming response since its release on JioCinema (formerly Jio Hotstar) on October 25 and its subsequent TV premiere on Star Plus on October 26, following its broadcast on Doordarshan.

The AI-based Mahabharata series is part of the Historyverse initiative, which aims to retell India’s greatest epic through artificial intelligence–driven storytelling, offering audiences a completely new visual and narrative experience.

When and Where to Watch Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh began streaming exclusively on JioCinema on October 25. Its television premiere followed on Star Plus on October 26.

The first phase of the series comprises 100 episodes, giving viewers the chance to revisit the epic saga of the dynastic war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas—now reimagined through a futuristic lens of AI technology.

Based on Rishi Ved Vyasa’s Timeless Epic

Rooted in Rishi Ved Vyasa’s original Mahabharata, the series traces the growing conflict between the Kauravas and Pandavas, two branches of the same royal family whose rivalry pushes them toward an inevitable war. At this crucial turning point, Lord Krishna emerges as the divine guide, imparting timeless wisdom that continues to resonate through generations.

The series reaffirms that the Mahabharata remains “the greatest story ever told and the greatest war ever fought,” now returning to captivate audiences with the divine knowledge and philosophy of Lord Krishna.

When Is Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh Part 2 Releasing?

The creators of the series have opted for a weekly release strategy, presenting one episode at a time. The first episode premiered on Sunday, and the second episode is scheduled to stream on JioCinema on Sunday, November 2.