Maharani Season 4 Review: Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti In A Power-Packed Political Thriller

Directed by: Puneet Prakash

Written by: Subhash Kapoor Nandan Singh Umashankar Singh

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Vipin Sharma, Kani Kusruti, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shardul Bhardwaj, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar

Episodes: 8

Rating: 3/5

The much-awaited Maharani Season 4, starring Huma Qureshi, has finally arrived on OTT and it picks up from where the last season left off. The narrative leaps from the early 2000s into present-day Bihar, with Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) firmly back on the Chief Minister’s throne after putting her husband’s killers, including Navin Kumar (Amit Sial), behind bars.

With her old enemies imprisoned but still pulling strings from the shadows, Rani faces a fresh set of challenges, both political and personal. As she grows more assertive and self-reliant, her newfound ambition unsettles her trusted aide and secretary Kaveri (Kani Kusruti), setting the stage for fresh internal conflict.

While Maharani 4 retains its trademark political intrigue, the storytelling this time feels a little stretched and unfocused. The script occasionally loses grip on the central plot, though the performances manage to keep things afloat. Huma Qureshi shines, poised, intense, and utterly believable as Rani Bharti, the once-illiterate homemaker turned iron-willed leader. Despite the character’s growing moral grey areas, Qureshi brings depth and dignity to her portrayal.

Technically, the show scores high. The colour grading beautifully complements the gritty tone of a political drama, and the cinematography captures both the rural earthiness.

This season explores deeper layers, ambition, betrayal, family, and the price of power, as Rani Bharti’s influence extends beyond Bihar and into the heart of national politics. Her move to Delhi marks a major shift in the series’ scope, turning it from a state-level power play into a national saga.

The supporting cast delivers solid performances. Shweta Prasad’s entry as a rising political force injects new energy into the narrative, while Vipin Sharma stands out as Prime Minister Sudhakar Sriniwas Joshi.

In short, Maharani Season 4 may stumble in parts, but it still manages to hold your attention as a gripping and emotionally charged political drama. Despite a few narrative detours and moments where the plot loses momentum, the season remains compelling thanks to its strong performances and the ever-expanding world it builds around Rani Bharti’s journey. Huma Qureshi once again anchors the story with a powerhouse performance, embodying a woman who has learned to navigate the ruthless corridors of power without losing sight of her own identity.

The latest season of Maharani premieres on SonyLIV from November 7, 2025, and will also be accessible via OTTplay Premium. Viewers who’ve been following Rani Bharti’s remarkable transformation, from a simple homemaker to a powerful Chief Minister, can catch up on all the previous seasons, which are also streaming on the same platform.