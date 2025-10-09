Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2969883https://zeenews.india.com/television/maharani-season-4-trailer-out-huma-qureshi-returns-as-rani-bharti-faces-her-biggest-political-battle-yet-2969883.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
MAHARANI SEASON 4 TRAILER OUT

Maharani Season 4 Trailer Out: Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti, Faces Her Biggest Political Battle Yet

Maharani Season 4 Trailer Out: The trailer for Maharani Season 4, starring Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, was released on October 9, 2025.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharani Season 4 Trailer Out: Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti, Faces Her Biggest Political Battle Yet(Source: Instagram)

Maharani Season 4 Trailer Out: Actress Huma Qureshi is all set to reprise her role as Rani Bharti in the highly anticipated Maharani Season 4. Fans can’t keep calm as the trailer of the much-awaited political drama has finally been released.

The trailer was unveiled on the official social media handles of the show with the caption, “The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet. #Maharani4 streaming from 7th Nov only on Sony LIV #MaharaniOnSonyLIV.”

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

The trailer opens with Huma’s character, Rani Bharti, giving a stern warning to the Prime Minister, urging him to refrain from playing dirty politics in Bihar.

The two-minute-five-second video promises an intense story of power, politics, and survival.

In the fourth season, Rani Bharti’s journey shifts to Delhi as she continues her fight for power. She will face new obstacles, betrayals, and political rivalries in her quest to protect her position and principles.

Also Read: 5 Must-Watch Huma Qureshi Performances You Shouldn't Miss

Maharani Season 4: When and Where to Watch

Maharani Season 4 will be available for streaming on SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium) from November 7, 2025.

The show is directed by Puneet Prakash and created by Subhash Kapoor. The star-studded cast includes National Award-winning actress Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh