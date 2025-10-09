Maharani Season 4 Trailer Out: Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti, Faces Her Biggest Political Battle Yet

Maharani Season 4 Trailer Out: Actress Huma Qureshi is all set to reprise her role as Rani Bharti in the highly anticipated Maharani Season 4. Fans can’t keep calm as the trailer of the much-awaited political drama has finally been released.

The trailer was unveiled on the official social media handles of the show with the caption, “The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet. #Maharani4 streaming from 7th Nov only on Sony LIV #MaharaniOnSonyLIV.”

The trailer opens with Huma’s character, Rani Bharti, giving a stern warning to the Prime Minister, urging him to refrain from playing dirty politics in Bihar.

The two-minute-five-second video promises an intense story of power, politics, and survival.

In the fourth season, Rani Bharti’s journey shifts to Delhi as she continues her fight for power. She will face new obstacles, betrayals, and political rivalries in her quest to protect her position and principles.

Maharani Season 4: When and Where to Watch

Maharani Season 4 will be available for streaming on SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium) from November 7, 2025.

The show is directed by Puneet Prakash and created by Subhash Kapoor. The star-studded cast includes National Award-winning actress Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.