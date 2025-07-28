Mandala Murders X Review, Ending Explained: What Netizens Are Talking About After Watching Dark Thriller

New Delhi: Mandala Murders is a crime thriller web series that dropped on Netflix on July 25, 2025. Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat's series has generated enough buzz online. Starring Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, the thriller series has opened to a positive response. But what's it that the netizens are talking most about after watching this thriller? Well, it's the climax.

Mandala Murders X Review

Mandala Murders is based on the novel The Butcher of Benaraz. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh, it blends mystery, supernatural horror, and psychological thriller elements. The series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they investigate ritualistic murders linked to a secret cult, the Aayastis, and a mythical entity called Yast. Here's what the viewers feel about the series:

@ShriyaP as a Rukmini what a Outstanding performance in #MandalaMurders ..Small role , Big impact #ShriyaPilgaonkar you are a full on fire pic.twitter.com/Rq3uyJyXOQ — Hitesh Kumar (@HiteshKumar2112) July 27, 2025

#MandalaMurders – Decent watch 1/4



Genre: Sci-Fi / Action / Thriller

Streaming: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Tamil Dub:

Duration: 8 Episodes



UP-ல உள்ள Charandaspur என்னும் இடத்தில் நடக்கும் கொலைச்சம்பவங்களை விசாரிக்க, டெல்லியில் இருந்து CIB அதிகாரி Rea… pic.twitter.com/msGNBqfvFP — KUDALINGAM MUTHU (@KUDALINGAM49671) July 26, 2025

#MandalaMurders Review#MandalaMurdersOnNetflix is @yrf ’s firstmythological-psychological-mystical-crime mystery.

Rating -



Ambitious but overstuffed, the show tries to tackle too much and loses its balance, though the unique setting of Charandaspur and Varuna’s forests… pic.twitter.com/0fiBQ5O8MD — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) July 25, 2025

Mandala Murders' Ending Explained

Running upto the climax set in Charandaspur, audience is left with many questions - Ananya Bhardwaj's revelation before Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) about being an Ayasti (member of Ayast Mandal - a secret cult set tou to resurrect their god or yast to life through a dark ritual practice with a Aayast Yantra). Her reference about the 'blood of the miracle son' and connection with Vikram and how he is saved. What happens next?

The fact that Ananya Bhardwaj is related to Rukmini Bhardwaj (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) comes to light. But who dies?

The show ends with Aaditi Pohankar's aka Moksha in jail, leaving several questions unanswered and dropping major hints at the possible season 2.

FAQs

Q. Where can we watch Mandala Murders?

The show premiered on Netflix on July 25, 2025

Q. Is Mandala Murders coming with a season 2?

The makers have left the ending open but not officially announced season 2 as of now.