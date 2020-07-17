हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' airing this Saturday only on &PrivéHD

This Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 PM in honour of Mandela Day, &PrivéHD remembers the defiance of this one man often referred to as 'The Father Of The Nation' by bringing to you Academy Award Nominated feature 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' based on his autobiography. 

&#039;Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom&#039; airing this Saturday only on &amp;PrivéHD

New Delhi: A Revolutionary, an activist and the first black leader of a free South African nation who led the fight against apartheid his whole life, Nelson Mandela fought decades-long injustice to tackle institutionalised racism and foster racial reconciliation. 

This Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 PM in honour of Mandela Day, &PrivéHD remembers the defiance of this one man often referred to as 'The Father Of The Nation' by bringing to you Academy Award Nominated feature 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' based on his autobiography. 

Starring Golden Globe award nominee Idris Elba (Nelson Mandela) and supported by Naomie Harris (Winnie Madikizela), this movie makes for an apt watch to understand the pinnacle movement leading to the historic turn of events that brought about change on a global scale.

Witness the 30-year struggle of a single man who fought for the rights of humane treatment for Black Africans in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' airing on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 PM only on &PrivéHD

 

Tags:
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom&PriveHDHollywood
Next
Story

Witness the World Television Premiere of Arjun Rampal starrer 'Daddy' on &pictures
  • 10,03,832Confirmed
  • 25,602Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M6S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; July 17, 2020