'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' airing this Saturday only on &PrivéHD

New Delhi: A Revolutionary, an activist and the first black leader of a free South African nation who led the fight against apartheid his whole life, Nelson Mandela fought decades-long injustice to tackle institutionalised racism and foster racial reconciliation.

This Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 PM in honour of Mandela Day, &PrivéHD remembers the defiance of this one man often referred to as 'The Father Of The Nation' by bringing to you Academy Award Nominated feature 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' based on his autobiography.

Starring Golden Globe award nominee Idris Elba (Nelson Mandela) and supported by Naomie Harris (Winnie Madikizela), this movie makes for an apt watch to understand the pinnacle movement leading to the historic turn of events that brought about change on a global scale.

Witness the 30-year struggle of a single man who fought for the rights of humane treatment for Black Africans in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom' airing on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 PM only on &PrivéHD